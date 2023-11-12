ASUN Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Bellarmine Knights versus the UCLA Bruins is the only game on Sunday's college basketball schedule that features an ASUN team in play.
ASUN Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Bellarmine Knights at UCLA Bruins
|5:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|Pac-12 Network
