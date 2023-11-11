With the college football season heading into Week 11, the schedule includes four games that feature teams from the OVC. To ensure you catch all of the action, review the piece below for details on how to watch.

OVC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Tennessee State Tigers at Eastern Illinois Panthers 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Bryant Bulldogs at Lindenwood Lions 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles 2:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at UT Martin Skyhawks 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

