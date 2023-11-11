Among the available options on the Week 11 CUSA college football schedule, Western Kentucky (-4.5) against New Mexico State is our pick for best spread bet, while our model suggests betting on the total in the New Mexico State vs. Western Kentucky matchup. Find more stats and insights on those and other games to wager on or include in a parlay in the article below.

Best Week 11 CUSA Spread Bets

Pick: Western Kentucky -4.5 vs. New Mexico State

Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

New Mexico State Aggies at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Projected Favorite & Spread: Western Kentucky by 8.5 points

Western Kentucky by 8.5 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Pick: Liberty -13.5 vs. Old Dominion

Matchup: Old Dominion Monarchs at Liberty Flames

Old Dominion Monarchs at Liberty Flames Projected Favorite & Spread: Liberty by 16.5 points

Liberty by 16.5 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Pick: Middle Tennessee -10.5 vs. Florida International

Matchup: Florida International Panthers at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Florida International Panthers at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Projected Favorite & Spread: Middle Tennessee by 11.3 points

Middle Tennessee by 11.3 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Best Week 11 CUSA Total Bets

Under 55 - New Mexico State vs. Western Kentucky

Under 59.5 - Old Dominion vs. Liberty

Over 52.5 - Florida International vs. Middle Tennessee

Week 11 CUSA Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Liberty 9-0 (7-0 CUSA) 39.1 / 21.9 501.0 / 354.9 Jacksonville State 7-3 (5-1 CUSA) 28.5 / 20.7 381.3 / 361.5 New Mexico State 7-3 (5-1 CUSA) 27.8 / 20.0 424.6 / 370.3 Western Kentucky 5-4 (3-2 CUSA) 28.9 / 27.7 382.6 / 456.1 UTEP 3-7 (2-4 CUSA) 18.1 / 26.6 361.6 / 374.5 Louisiana Tech 3-7 (2-4 CUSA) 26.7 / 30.3 383.3 / 397.3 Middle Tennessee 2-7 (1-4 CUSA) 21.9 / 30.9 388.6 / 414.8 Florida International 4-5 (1-5 CUSA) 20.8 / 28.6 324.9 / 432.9 Sam Houston 1-8 (0-5 CUSA) 16.9 / 26.6 298.1 / 378.0

