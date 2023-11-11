Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Weakley County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 2:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Weakley County, Tennessee today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Weakley County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gleason School at Halls High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Halls, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
