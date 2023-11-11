The Villanova Wildcats (7-2) take on a fellow CAA opponent when they visit the Towson Tigers (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Villanova Stadium.

Villanova has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (18th-best with 426.1 yards per game) and total defense (23rd-best with 299.6 yards allowed per game) this year. Towson's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, ceding 426.9 total yards per game, which ranks 17th-worst. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 55th with 365.3 total yards per contest.

We will dig into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on FloSports.

Villanova vs. Towson Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Villanova, Pennsylvania

Villanova, Pennsylvania Venue: Villanova Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Villanova vs. Towson Key Statistics

Villanova Towson 426.1 (21st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 365.3 (55th) 299.6 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 426.9 (111th) 219.1 (9th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.2 (49th) 207.0 (63rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 209.1 (57th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Villanova Stats Leaders

Connor Watkins has racked up 1,811 yards (201.2 ypg) on 102-of-179 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 270 rushing yards (30.0 ypg) on 68 carries while scoring eight touchdowns on the ground.

Jalen Jackson has 618 rushing yards on 89 carries with six touchdowns.

DeeWil Barlee has been handed the ball 74 times this year and racked up 465 yards (51.7 per game) with four touchdowns.

Rayjoun Pringle's 711 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 22 times and has collected 27 receptions and six touchdowns.

Jaylan Sanchez has caught 22 passes for 548 yards (60.9 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Jaaron Hayek has compiled 23 catches for 255 yards, an average of 28.3 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Towson Stats Leaders

Nathan Kent has put up 1,882 passing yards, or 209.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 58.7% of his passes and has collected 13 touchdowns with six interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 30.8 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

Devin Matthews has run the ball 127 times for 571 yards, with nine touchdowns.

D'Ago Hunter has run for 308 yards across 59 attempts. He's chipped in with 22 catches for 137 yards.

Lukkas Londono leads his squad with 479 receiving yards on 32 receptions with one touchdown.

Carter Runyon has caught 36 passes and compiled 412 receiving yards (45.8 per game) with three touchdowns.

Isaiah Perkins' 27 targets have resulted in 22 catches for 273 yards and four touchdowns.

