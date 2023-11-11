According to our computer projection model, the Villanova Wildcats will beat the Towson Tigers when the two teams play at Villanova Stadium on Saturday, November 11, which starts at 1:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Villanova vs. Towson Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Villanova (-21.4) 54.8 Villanova 38, Towson 17

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 11 Predictions

Villanova Betting Info (2023)

Against the spread, the Wildcats are 3-1-0 this season.

The Wildcats and their opponent have yet to fail to hit the over this season.

Towson Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers have covered every spread they have faced this year (4-0-0).

Out of the Tigers' four games with a set total, three have hit the over (75%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wildcats vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Villanova 32.2 19.7 36.5 10.3 28.8 27.2 Towson 24.8 32.6 16.8 34.5 31.2 31.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.