Our projection model predicts the South Carolina Gamecocks will take down the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday, November 11 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Williams-Brice Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Vanderbilt (+13.5) Toss Up (57.5) South Carolina 35, Vanderbilt 23

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Vanderbilt Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Commodores have a 18.2% chance to win.

The Commodores have covered the spread just once in 10 opportunities this season.

Vanderbilt has a 1-4 record against the spread when an underdog by 13.5 points or more this season.

Seven of the Commodores' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (70%).

The average total for Vanderbilt games this year is 3.0 less points than the point total of 57.5 for this outing.

South Carolina Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Gamecocks' implied win probability is 86.7%.

Against the spread, the Gamecocks are 4-5-0 this year.

In games it has played as 13.5-point favorites or more, South Carolina has an ATS record of 1-1.

The Gamecocks have played nine games this year and five of them have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 57.5 points, 2.7 more than the average point total for South Carolina games this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Commodores vs. Gamecocks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Carolina 26.8 31.1 40.3 30.0 15.8 32.3 Vanderbilt 24.4 33.9 27.7 32.0 19.5 36.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.