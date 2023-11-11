OVC opponents meet when the UT Martin Skyhawks (7-2) and the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-5) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Hardy M. Graham Stadium.

UT Martin owns the 72nd-ranked defense this year (362 yards allowed per game), and has been better on offense, ranking 17th-best with a tally of 428.9 yards per game. Southeast Missouri State has not been getting things done defensively, ranking 14th-worst with 430 total yards allowed per game. It has been better offensively, regstering 378.9 total yards per contest (42nd-ranked).

UT Martin vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Martin, Tennessee

Martin, Tennessee Venue: Hardy M. Graham Stadium

UT Martin vs. Southeast Missouri State Key Statistics

UT Martin Southeast Missouri State 428.9 (20th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378.9 (45th) 362 (72nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 430 (114th) 216 (11th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 126.8 (77th) 212.9 (53rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 252.1 (26th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

UT Martin Stats Leaders

Kinkead Dent leads UT Martin with 1,826 yards (202.9 ypg) on 153-of-287 passing with 21 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 326 rushing yards on 60 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Sam Franklin has carried the ball 177 times for a team-high 1,095 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 10 times as a runner.

DeVonte Tanksley's leads his squad with 553 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 42 catches (out of 56 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Trevonte Rucker has caught 29 passes for 380 yards (42.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Zoe Roberts has a total of 267 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 24 throws and scoring five touchdowns.

Southeast Missouri State Stats Leaders

Paxton DeLaurent has compiled 1,792 yards (199.1 ypg) while completing 64.6% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Geno Hess is his team's leading rusher with 150 carries for 830 yards, or 92.2 per game. He's found paydirt eight times on the ground, as well. Hess has also chipped in with 27 catches for 214 yards.

Keveon Robbins has racked up 99 yards on 28 carries with one touchdown.

Ryan Flournoy paces his squad with 680 receiving yards on 45 catches with five touchdowns.

Damoriea Vick has put together a 485-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 49 passes on 58 targets.

Jack Clinkenbeard's 24 targets have resulted in 23 catches for 289 yards and one touchdown.

