The Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) take the court against the UT Martin Skyhawks (1-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on SEC Network+.

UT Martin vs. Mississippi State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
  • TV: SEC Network+

UT Martin Stats Insights

  • The Skyhawks shot 45.9% from the field, 6.5% higher than the 39.4% the Bulldogs' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, UT Martin had a 17-8 record in games the team collectively shot over 39.4% from the field.
  • The Skyhawks were the 18th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished fourth.
  • The Skyhawks' 80.5 points per game last year were 19.5 more points than the 61 the Bulldogs gave up.
  • UT Martin put together an 18-11 record last season in games it scored more than 61 points.

UT Martin Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, UT Martin averaged 15.1 more points per game at home (88.4) than on the road (73.3).
  • At home, the Skyhawks gave up 72.8 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.1).
  • Beyond the arc, UT Martin sunk fewer treys on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (32.7%) than at home (33.8%) too.

UT Martin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Champion Christian W 104-76 Skyhawk Arena
11/11/2023 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum
11/13/2023 Brescia - Skyhawk Arena
11/17/2023 @ Eastern Kentucky - Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena

