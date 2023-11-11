SEC foes meet when the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers (7-2) and the No. 16 Missouri Tigers (7-2) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

Tennessee has been thriving on both offense and defense, ranking 14th-best in total offense (466.4 yards per game) and 21st-best in total defense (319.6 yards allowed per game). Missouri is putting up 32.4 points per game on offense this season (36th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 24 points per contest (53rd-ranked) on defense.

For more specifics of this matchup, read on.

Tennessee vs. Missouri Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Tennessee vs. Missouri Key Statistics

Tennessee Missouri 466.4 (18th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 433 (43rd) 319.6 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.2 (38th) 227.7 (3rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 150.7 (77th) 238.8 (59th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 282.3 (24th) 8 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (10th) 13 (57th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (118th)

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has compiled 2,017 yards (224.1 ypg) on 169-of-258 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 265 rushing yards (29.4 ypg) on 59 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Jaylen Wright has carried the ball 110 times for a team-high 826 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner.

Jabari Small has collected 415 yards on 82 carries, scoring two times.

Squirrel White's leads his squad with 557 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 46 receptions (out of 62 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Ramel Keyton has caught 24 passes for 412 yards (45.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Bru McCoy has been the target of 27 passes and hauled in 17 grabs for 217 yards, an average of 24.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has thrown for 2,448 yards (272 ypg) while completing 67.4% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 189 yards with five touchdowns.

Cody Schrader has run for 919 yards on 162 carries so far this year while scoring 10 times on the ground.

Nathaniel Peat has collected 274 yards (on 64 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Luther Burden III has collected 63 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 951 (105.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 93 times and has seven touchdowns.

Theo Wease has caught 41 passes and compiled 530 receiving yards (58.9 per game) with five touchdowns.

Mookie Cooper has racked up 391 reciving yards (43.4 ypg) this season.

