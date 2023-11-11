The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-4) visit the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) at Tucker Stadium on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Tennessee Tech ranks 103rd in total offense (296.6 yards per game) and 46th in total defense (331.1 yards allowed per game) this year. Gardner-Webb ranks 77th with 343.9 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 69th with 359.6 total yards surrendered per game on defense.

Tennessee Tech vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Cookeville, Tennessee Venue: Tucker Stadium

Tennessee Tech vs. Gardner-Webb Key Statistics

Tennessee Tech Gardner-Webb 296.6 (100th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.9 (73rd) 331.1 (48th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 359.6 (69th) 125.7 (80th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 158.8 (46th) 170.9 (95th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 185.1 (79th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (128th) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Tennessee Tech Stats Leaders

Jordyn Potts has compiled 742 yards (82.4 ypg) on 68-of-128 passing with six touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Marcus Knight has 396 rushing yards on 94 carries with four touchdowns.

Justin Pegues has carried the ball 78 times for 358 yards (39.8 per game) and two touchdowns while also racking up 187 yards through the air, scoring two times.

Brad Clark's team-high 362 yards as a receiver have come on 32 catches (out of 42 targets).

Jalal Dean has caught 19 passes while averaging 29.4 yards per game.

Metrius Fleming's 21 grabs are good enough for 188 yards and three touchdowns.

Gardner-Webb Stats Leaders

Matthew Caldwell has racked up 938 yards (104.2 per game) while completing 57.1% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Narii Gaither is his team's leading rusher with 116 carries for 570 yards, or 63.3 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well. Gaither has also chipped in with 23 catches for 175 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Jayden Brown has 244 receiving yards (27.1 per game) on 14 catches and five touchdowns while racking up 451 rushing yards on 88 attempts with four touchdowns.

Ephraim Floyd has racked up 328 receiving yards on 30 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Karim Page has racked up 241 reciving yards (26.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

