Our projection model predicts the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs will take down the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Saturday, November 11 at 2:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Tucker Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Tennessee Tech vs. Gardner-Webb Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Gardner-Webb (-10.1) 52.3 Gardner-Webb 31, Tennessee Tech 21

Tennessee Tech Betting Info (2022)

The Golden Eagles compiled a 7-3-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, five of Golden Eagles games hit the over.

Gardner-Webb Betting Info (2023)

The Runnin' Bulldogs have a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Runnin' Bulldogs' five games with a set total, three have hit the over (60%).

Golden Eagles vs. Runnin' Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee Tech 17.1 27 17 24.8 17.2 28.8 Gardner-Webb 27.3 34.4 34.5 27.3 21.6 40.2

