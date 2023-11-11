The Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-3) and the Tennessee State Tigers (6-3) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at O'Brien Field in a battle of OVC foes.

On defense, Eastern Illinois has been a top-25 unit, ranking 24th-best by allowing just 20.7 points per game. The offense ranks 81st (22.4 points per game). From an offensive angle, Tennessee State is putting up 326.0 total yards per contest (83rd-ranked). It ranks 33rd in the FCS defensively (311.0 total yards given up per game).

Tennessee State vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Charleston, Illinois

Charleston, Illinois Venue: O'Brien Field

Tennessee State vs. Eastern Illinois Key Statistics

Tennessee State Eastern Illinois 326.0 (80th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 372.3 (50th) 311.0 (37th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362.1 (73rd) 161.2 (44th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 108.3 (108th) 164.8 (102nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.0 (17th) 2 (79th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Tennessee State Stats Leaders

Draylen Ellis has racked up 938 yards on 51.7% passing while recording five touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also run for 139 yards with five scores.

Jordan Gant has rushed 117 times for 490 yards, with 10 touchdowns.

Jalen Rouse has rushed for 366 yards on 90 carries with two touchdowns.

Dashon Davis has registered 13 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 371 (41.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 10 times and has two touchdowns.

Dayron Johnson has recorded 270 receiving yards (30.0 yards per game) on 31 receptions.

Chevalier Brenson's 15 targets have resulted in 17 receptions for 197 yards and one touchdown.

Eastern Illinois Stats Leaders

Pierce Holley has 2,376 yards passing for Eastern Illinois, completing 61.7% of his passes and throwing 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

MJ Flowers Jr. has carried the ball 97 times for a team-high 472 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner. He's also tacked on 28 catches for 153 yards (17.0 per game).

Kevin Daniels has carried the ball 77 times for 297 yards (33.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Eli Mirza's 525 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 34 times and has registered 43 catches and two touchdowns.

DeAirious Smith has hauled in 23 passes while averaging 48.4 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Justin Thomas has a total of 421 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 32 passes and scoring four touchdowns.

