Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 11, when the Eastern Illinois Panthers and Tennessee State Tigers go head to head at 1:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Panthers. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Tennessee State vs. Eastern Illinois Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Eastern Illinois (-8.1) 44.3 Eastern Illinois 26, Tennessee State 18

Tennessee State Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Out of Tigers four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).

Eastern Illinois Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers covered four times in 11 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, eight of Panthers games hit the over.

Tigers vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Eastern Illinois 22.4 20.7 24.3 23.3 21.0 18.6 Tennessee State 25.9 23.0 37.0 15.5 15.3 32.8

