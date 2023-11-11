Based on our computer projection model, the Missouri Tigers will beat the Tennessee Volunteers when the two teams match up at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 11, which kicks off at 3:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Tennessee vs. Missouri Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Missouri (+3) Under (58) Missouri 29, Tennessee 27

Week 11 SEC Predictions

Tennessee Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Volunteers a 60.0% chance to win.

The Volunteers' record against the spread is 6-2-0.

In games it is played as 3-point favorites or more, Tennessee has an ATS record of 6-1.

This year, five of the Volunteers' eight games have gone over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 58 points, 3.1 higher than the average total in Tennessee games this season.

Missouri Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of a victory for the Tigers.

So far this season, the Tigers have compiled a 6-2-0 record against the spread.

Missouri is 2-1 against the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this year.

The teams have hit the over in five of the Tigers' eight games with a set total.

The average point total for the Missouri this season is 4.4 points lower than this game's over/under.

Volunteers vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee 34.8 18.4 39 12.6 23 30 Missouri 32.4 24 32.2 23.4 32.3 24

