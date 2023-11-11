As we enter Week 11 of the college football schedule, which team is on top of the SWAC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

SWAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Florida A&M

Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 8-0

8-1 | 8-0 Overall Rank: 32nd

32nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 120th

120th Last Game: W 42-28 vs Alabama A&M

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Lincoln (CA)

Lincoln (CA) Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

2. Alabama State

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 7-2

5-3 | 7-2 Overall Rank: 65th

65th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 96th

96th Last Game: W 17-6 vs Grambling

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Mississippi Valley State

@ Mississippi Valley State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

3. Jackson State

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 8-2

7-3 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 66th

66th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 125th

125th Last Game: W 21-19 vs Texas Southern

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: BYE

4. Alcorn State

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 7-3

6-3 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 75th

75th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 126th

126th Last Game: W 44-21 vs Southern

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Texas Southern

@ Texas Southern Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12

3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Southern

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 6-4

5-4 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 95th

95th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 113th

113th Last Game: L 44-21 vs Alcorn State

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Grambling

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 4-5

4-5 | 4-5 Overall Rank: 96th

96th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 115th

115th Last Game: L 17-6 vs Alabama State

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ UAPB

@ UAPB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10

9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

7. Texas Southern

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 2-6

2-7 | 2-6 Overall Rank: 97th

97th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 105th

105th Last Game: L 21-19 vs Jackson State

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Alcorn State

Alcorn State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12

3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Alabama A&M

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 4-4

4-5 | 4-4 Overall Rank: 102nd

102nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 110th

110th Last Game: L 42-28 vs Florida A&M

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Bethune-Cookman

@ Bethune-Cookman Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

9. Prairie View A&M

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 4-6

4-5 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 108th

108th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 114th

114th Last Game: W 38-14 vs UAPB

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Southern

@ Southern Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Bethune-Cookman

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 1-7

2-7 | 1-7 Overall Rank: 113th

113th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 117th

117th Last Game: W 20-7 vs Mississippi Valley State

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

11. Mississippi Valley State

Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 1-8

1-8 | 1-8 Overall Rank: 123rd

123rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 102nd

102nd Last Game: L 20-7 vs Bethune-Cookman

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Alabama State

Alabama State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

12. UAPB

Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 0-9

1-8 | 0-9 Overall Rank: 128th

128th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 118th

118th Last Game: L 38-14 vs Prairie View A&M

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Grambling

Grambling Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10

9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

