The San Jose State Spartans (4-5) and Fresno State Bulldogs (8-1) clash with the Valley Cup the prize on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at CEFCU Stadium. The Spartans are favored by just 1 point. The over/under in this outing is 56 points.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the San Jose State vs. Fresno State matchup in this article.

San Jose State vs. Fresno State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: San Jose, California
  • Venue: CEFCU Stadium

San Jose State vs. Fresno State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Jose State Moneyline Fresno State Moneyline
BetMGM San Jose State (-1) 56 -110 -110 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel San Jose State (-1.5) 55.5 -115 -104 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

San Jose State vs. Fresno State Betting Trends

  • San Jose State is 6-2-0 ATS this season.
  • The Spartans have been favored by 1 point or more three times this season, and covered the spread in each of them.
  • Fresno State has covered four times in eight chances against the spread this year.
  • The Bulldogs have covered the spread when playing as at least 1-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

San Jose State & Fresno State 2023 Futures Odds

San Jose State
To Win the MWC +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500
Fresno State
To Win the MWC +350 Bet $100 to win $350

