San Jose State vs. Fresno State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The San Jose State Spartans (4-5) and Fresno State Bulldogs (8-1) clash with the Valley Cup the prize on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at CEFCU Stadium. The Spartans are favored by just 1 point. The over/under in this outing is 56 points.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the San Jose State vs. Fresno State matchup in this article.
San Jose State vs. Fresno State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: San Jose, California
- Venue: CEFCU Stadium
San Jose State vs. Fresno State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Jose State Moneyline
|Fresno State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|San Jose State (-1)
|56
|-110
|-110
|FanDuel
|San Jose State (-1.5)
|55.5
|-115
|-104
San Jose State vs. Fresno State Betting Trends
- San Jose State is 6-2-0 ATS this season.
- The Spartans have been favored by 1 point or more three times this season, and covered the spread in each of them.
- Fresno State has covered four times in eight chances against the spread this year.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread when playing as at least 1-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
San Jose State & Fresno State 2023 Futures Odds
|San Jose State
|To Win the MWC
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
|Fresno State
|To Win the MWC
|+350
|Bet $100 to win $350
