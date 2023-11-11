The San Jose State Spartans (4-5) and Fresno State Bulldogs (8-1) clash with the Valley Cup the prize on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at CEFCU Stadium. The Spartans are favored by just 1 point. The over/under in this outing is 56 points.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the San Jose State vs. Fresno State matchup in this article.

San Jose State vs. Fresno State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Channel: CBS Sports Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Venue: CEFCU Stadium

San Jose State vs. Fresno State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Jose State Moneyline Fresno State Moneyline BetMGM San Jose State (-1) 56 -110 -110 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel San Jose State (-1.5) 55.5 -115 -104 Bet on this game with FanDuel

San Jose State vs. Fresno State Betting Trends

San Jose State is 6-2-0 ATS this season.

The Spartans have been favored by 1 point or more three times this season, and covered the spread in each of them.

Fresno State has covered four times in eight chances against the spread this year.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread when playing as at least 1-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

San Jose State & Fresno State 2023 Futures Odds

San Jose State To Win the MWC +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500 Fresno State To Win the MWC +350 Bet $100 to win $350

