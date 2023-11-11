The San Jose State Spartans (4-5) and the Fresno State Bulldogs (8-1) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at CEFCU Stadium in a clash of MWC opponents.

On offense, San Jose State ranks 30th in the FBS with 33.0 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 82nd in points allowed (359.7 points allowed per contest). Fresno State's defense ranks 39th in the FBS with 21.7 points surrendered per game, but it has been bolstered by its offense, which ranks 25th-best by racking up 34.0 points per contest.

We dive into all of the details you need before this contest starts below, including how to watch on CBS Sports Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

San Jose State vs. Fresno State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Venue: CEFCU Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

San Jose State vs. Fresno State Key Statistics

San Jose State Fresno State 396.3 (67th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 406.9 (58th) 359.7 (51st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357.7 (48th) 167.4 (49th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 110.3 (115th) 228.9 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 296.6 (14th) 7 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (14th) 16 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (3rd)

San Jose State Stats Leaders

Chevan Cordeiro has thrown for 1,980 yards (220.0 ypg) to lead San Jose State, completing 61.2% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 174 rushing yards on 63 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Kairee Robinson has carried the ball 111 times for a team-high 719 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 13 times as a runner. He's also tacked on 16 catches for 197 yards (21.9 per game) and two touchdowns via the passing game.

Quali Conley has been handed the ball 80 times this year and racked up 499 yards (55.4 per game) with seven touchdowns. He's also contributed in the pass game with 19 grabs for 233 yards

Nick Nash's team-high 493 yards as a receiver have come on 37 receptions (out of 63 targets) with seven touchdowns.

Dominick Mazotti has put together a 274-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 19 passes on 28 targets.

Charles Ross has a total of 260 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 19 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Fresno State Stats Leaders

Mikey Keene has racked up 2,228 yards on 67.5% passing while collecting 20 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Malik Sherrod, has carried the ball 109 times for 620 yards (68.9 per game) with six touchdowns.

Elijah Gilliam has piled up 343 yards (on 87 carries) with five touchdowns.

Erik Brooks' 565 receiving yards (62.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 41 receptions on 63 targets with five touchdowns.

Jalen Moss has 44 receptions (on 68 targets) for a total of 527 yards (58.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Jaelen Gill's 39 catches (on 53 targets) have netted him 401 yards (44.6 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed San Jose State or Fresno State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.