When the Fresno State Bulldogs play the San Jose State Spartans at 10:30 PM on Saturday, November 11, our projection model predicts the Bulldogs will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

San Jose State vs. Fresno State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Fresno State (+2.5) Over (54.5) Fresno State 31, San Jose State 27

San Jose State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Spartans a 58.3% chance to win.

The Spartans' record against the spread is 6-2-0.

San Jose State has an ATS record of 3-0 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

This season, five of the Spartans' eight games have hit the over.

San Jose State games have had an average of 57.5 points this season, 3.0 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Fresno State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Bulldogs based on the moneyline is 46.5%.

The Bulldogs' ATS record is 4-4-0 this season.

Fresno State is 1-0 against the spread so far when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

In the Bulldogs' eight games with a set total, four have hit the over (50%).

The average total in Fresno State games this season is 4.0 less points than the point total of 54.5 for this outing.

Spartans vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed San Jose State 33.0 27.4 34.5 27.8 31.8 27.2 Fresno State 34.0 21.7 36.4 20.8 31.0 22.8

