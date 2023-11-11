The Valley Cup is up for grabs when the San Jose State Spartans (4-5) and the Fresno State Bulldogs (8-1) clash. For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is San Jose State vs. Fresno State?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Venue: CEFCU Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Fresno State 31, San Jose State 27

Fresno State 31, San Jose State 27 San Jose State has been favored on the moneyline a total of three times this season, and they've won each of those games.

The Spartans have played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

Fresno State won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Bulldogs have played as an underdog of +115 or more once this season and won that game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Spartans have an implied win probability of 58.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Fresno State (+2.5)



Fresno State (+2.5) Against the spread, San Jose State is 6-2-0 this year.

The Spartans are 3-0 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.

Fresno State has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Bulldogs have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (53.5)



Over (53.5) San Jose State and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's total of 53.5 points six times this season.

In the Fresno State's nine games this season, five have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 53.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 67 points per game, 13.5 points more than the over/under of 53.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

San Jose State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.5 55.5 58.7 Implied Total AVG 34.5 32 36 ATS Record 6-2-0 1-2-0 5-0-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 1-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-2 0-3

Fresno State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.5 52.3 48.8 Implied Total AVG 30.9 34.8 27 ATS Record 4-4-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 4-0 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.