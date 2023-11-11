The Sacramento State Hornets (6-3) hit the road for a Big Sky clash against the Cal Poly Mustangs (3-6) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Hornet Stadium.

From an offensive standpoint, Sacramento State ranks 35th in the FCS with 29.9 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 49th in points allowed (378.8 points allowed per contest). Cal Poly is putting up 327.3 total yards per game on offense this season (82nd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 363.6 total yards per game (74th-ranked).

See below as we dig deep into all of the details you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Sacramento State vs. Cal Poly Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Hornet Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Sacramento State vs. Cal Poly Key Statistics

Sacramento State Cal Poly 415.3 (26th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 327.3 (79th) 378.8 (86th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.6 (74th) 185.3 (24th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 83.2 (124th) 230 (44th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 244.1 (30th) 2 (79th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (104th) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Sacramento State Stats Leaders

Kaiden Bennett has thrown for 1,717 yards, completing 63.6% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also run for 436 yards (48.4 ypg) on 109 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Marcus Fulcher has been handed the ball 67 times this year and racked up 342 yards (38 per game) with five touchdowns.

Carlos Hill's team-leading 425 yards as a receiver have come on 31 catches (out of 36 targets) with three touchdowns.

Devin Gandy has hauled in 30 receptions totaling 381 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jared Gipson's 21 catches have turned into 367 yards and two touchdowns.

Cal Poly Stats Leaders

Sam Huard has recored 1,561 passing yards, or 173.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 61.7% of his passes and has collected 14 touchdowns with six interceptions.

Mark Biggins is his team's leading rusher with 57 carries for 261 yards, or 29 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Paul Holyfield Jr. has totaled 169 yards on 54 carries.

Tyrece Fairly-Diyem's 418 receiving yards (46.4 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 29 receptions on 32 targets with four touchdowns.

Giancarlo Woods has 36 receptions (on 39 targets) for a total of 354 yards (39.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Bryson Allen has racked up 313 reciving yards (34.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Sacramento State or Cal Poly gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.