When the Sacramento State Hornets play the Cal Poly Mustangs at 5:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, our projection model predicts the Hornets will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Sacramento State vs. Cal Poly Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Sacramento State (-25.5) 55.9 Sacramento State 41, Cal Poly 15

Sacramento State Betting Info (2023)

The Hornets have won once against the spread this season.

The Hornets have had one game (out of two) go over the total this year.

Cal Poly Betting Info (2022)

The Mustangs compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record last season.

Last season, nine Mustangs games went over the point total.

Hornets vs. Mustangs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Sacramento State 29.9 24.9 36.5 23.5 24.6 26.0 Cal Poly 19.4 38.3 23.8 24.0 14.0 56.3

