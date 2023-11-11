The Arizona Coyotes (6-6-1), losers of three road games in a row, visit the Nashville Predators (5-8) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS.

Predators vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Predators (-145) Coyotes (+120) 6 Predators (-1.5)

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators have been a moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and went 1-1 in those games.

Nashville has played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.

The Predators have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Nashville's 13 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals eight times.

Predators vs Coyotes Additional Info

Predators vs. Coyotes Rankings

Predators Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 37 (23rd) Goals 40 (17th) 42 (16th) Goals Allowed 37 (12th) 11 (10th) Power Play Goals 14 (5th) 13 (28th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (22nd)

Predators Advanced Stats

Nashville has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 4-6-0 overall.

Four of Nashville's last 10 games went over.

The Predators have had an average of 6.1 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 higher than this game's over/under.

During the past 10 games, the Predators have scored 0.2 more goals per game than their season average.

The Predators are ranked 23rd in the league with 37 goals this season, an average of 2.8 per contest.

The Predators rank 16th in total goals against, giving up 3.2 goals per game (42 total) in league play.

Their goal differential (-5) ranks them 21st in the league.

