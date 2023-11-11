Saturday will feature an NHL contest between the home favorite Nashville Predators (5-8, -155 on the moneyline to win) and the Arizona Coyotes (6-6-1, +125 moneyline odds) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS.

Predators vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Predators vs. Coyotes Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators vs. Coyotes Betting Trends

Nashville and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in eight of 13 games this season.

The Predators have been a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 1-1 in those games).

This season the Coyotes have two wins in the eight games in which they've been an underdog.

Nashville has had moneyline odds set at -155 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.

Arizona has gone 1-3 when sportsbooks have made them underdogs of +125 or longer on the moneyline.

Predators Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 4-6 4-3-3 6.1 2.90 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 2.90 3.10 10 25.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 4-6 7-3-0 6.4 3.60 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.60 3.00 11 30.6% Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-5 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-4 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3

