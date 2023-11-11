The Montana State Bobcats (7-2) face a fellow Big Sky foe when they visit the Eastern Washington Eagles (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Bobcat Stadium.

Montana State has been finding success on both sides of the ball, ranking second-best in scoring offense (42.3 points per game) and 17th-best in scoring defense (19.6 points allowed per game). On the defensive side of the ball, Eastern Washington is a bottom-25 unit, surrendering 32.3 points per game (25th-worst). Fortunately, it is thriving on offense, putting up 33.2 points per contest (19th-best).

Montana State vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Bozeman, Montana Venue: Bobcat Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Montana State vs. Eastern Washington Key Statistics

Montana State Eastern Washington 483.0 (3rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 418.3 (25th) 308.8 (35th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 429.9 (112th) 305.9 (2nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 164.8 (39th) 177.1 (90th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 253.6 (22nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (79th) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Montana State Stats Leaders

Sean Chambers leads Montana State with 742 yards (82.4 ypg) on 45-of-82 passing with six touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 580 rushing yards on 72 carries while scoring 12 touchdowns on the ground.

Julius Davis has racked up 593 yards on 85 carries while finding the end zone six times as a runner.

Treyton Pickering's 303 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 17 times and has collected 15 receptions and two touchdowns.

Clevan Thomas Jr. has hauled in 22 receptions totaling 288 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Ty McCullouch has a total of 232 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 15 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Eastern Washington Stats Leaders

Kekoa Visperas leads Eastern Washington with 2,106 yards on 195-of-298 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 149 rushing yards (16.6 ypg) on 60 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Justice Jackson is his team's leading rusher with 72 carries for 461 yards, or 51.2 per game. He's found the end zone five times on the ground, as well.

Tuna Altahir has taken 102 carries and totaled 399 yards with five touchdowns while also gaining 137 yards through the air with two touchdowns.

Efton Chism III has collected 66 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 730 (81.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 75 times and has five touchdowns.

Nolan Ulm has caught 33 passes and compiled 401 receiving yards (44.6 per game) with three touchdowns.

Anthony Stell Jr.'s 27 receptions (on 36 targets) have netted him 259 yards (28.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

