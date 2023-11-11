Montana State vs. Eastern Washington Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 11
The Montana State Bobcats are expected to come out on top in their matchup versus the Eastern Washington Eagles at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, based on our computer projections. If you're seeking additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.
Montana State vs. Eastern Washington Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Montana State (-19.7)
|63.8
|Montana State 42, Eastern Washington 22
Montana State Betting Info (2023)
- The Bobcats' record against the spread is 3-0-0.
- One of the Bobcats' three games this season has hit the over.
Eastern Washington Betting Info (2022)
- The Eagles won just two games against the spread last season.
- A total of six of Eagles games last season hit the over.
Bobcats vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Montana State
|42.3
|19.6
|52.4
|20.4
|29.8
|18.5
|Eastern Washington
|33.2
|32.3
|38.8
|27.3
|33.5
|36.8
