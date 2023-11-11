The Monmouth Hawks (4-5) face a fellow CAA opponent when they visit the New Hampshire Wildcats (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Kessler Stadium.

Monmouth owns the 63rd-ranked defense this year (349.1 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective offensively, ranking sixth-best with a tally of 455.4 yards per game. New Hampshire's offensive attack has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks sixth-best in the FCS with 37.4 points per contest. In terms of defense, it is surrendering 30.7 points per game, which ranks 93rd.

Below in this story, we'll give all the info you need to know about how to see this game on FloSports.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Monmouth vs. New Hampshire Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: West Long Branch, New Jersey

West Long Branch, New Jersey Venue: Kessler Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Monmouth vs. New Hampshire Key Statistics

Monmouth New Hampshire 455.4 (8th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 443.9 (13th) 349.1 (63rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 418.9 (107th) 213.8 (12th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 113.1 (102nd) 241.7 (34th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 330.8 (2nd) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (79th) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Monmouth Stats Leaders

Marquez McCray has recorded 2,095 yards (232.8 ypg) on 176-of-274 passing with 19 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Jaden Shirden has racked up 1,344 yards on 189 carries while finding paydirt 10 times as a runner.

Sone Ntoh has been handed the ball 47 times this year and racked up 380 yards (42.2 per game) with 13 touchdowns.

Dymere Miller's leads his squad with 910 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 74 catches (out of 80 targets) and scored seven touchdowns.

Assanti Kearney has put up a 468-yard season so far with four touchdowns, hauling in 29 passes on 37 targets.

TJ Speight has a total of 173 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 18 passes.

New Hampshire Stats Leaders

Max Brosmer has thrown for 2,968 yards on 249-of-387 passing with 24 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 129 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Dylan Laube, has carried the ball 151 times for 676 yards (75.1 per game), with nine touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 678 receiving yards (75.3 per game) on 60 catches with six receiving touchdowns.

Logan Tomlinson has caught 31 passes and compiled 442 receiving yards (49.1 per game) with six touchdowns.

DJ Linkins' 29 grabs (on 22 targets) have netted him 380 yards (42.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Monmouth or New Hampshire gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.