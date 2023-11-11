Monmouth vs. New Hampshire Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 11
Our computer model predicts the Monmouth Hawks will beat the New Hampshire Wildcats on Saturday, November 11 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Kessler Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Monmouth vs. New Hampshire Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Monmouth (-1.2)
|64.3
|Monmouth 33, New Hampshire 32
Week 11 Predictions
Monmouth Betting Info (2022)
- The Hawks covered three times in 11 games with a spread last season.
- A total of eight of Hawks games last season went over the point total.
New Hampshire Betting Info (2023)
- The Wildcats have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this season.
- The Wildcats have gone over in all of their four games with a set total.
Hawks vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Monmouth
|37.0
|25.7
|49.3
|19.8
|27.2
|30.4
|New Hampshire
|37.4
|30.7
|36.5
|34.3
|38.2
|27.8
