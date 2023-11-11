Our computer model predicts the Monmouth Hawks will beat the New Hampshire Wildcats on Saturday, November 11 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Kessler Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Monmouth vs. New Hampshire Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Monmouth (-1.2) 64.3 Monmouth 33, New Hampshire 32

Week 11 Predictions

Monmouth Betting Info (2022)

The Hawks covered three times in 11 games with a spread last season.

A total of eight of Hawks games last season went over the point total.

New Hampshire Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this season.

The Wildcats have gone over in all of their four games with a set total.

Hawks vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Monmouth 37.0 25.7 49.3 19.8 27.2 30.4 New Hampshire 37.4 30.7 36.5 34.3 38.2 27.8

