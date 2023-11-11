The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-7) host a CUSA showdown against the Florida International Panthers (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium.

From an offensive standpoint, Middle Tennessee ranks 104th in the FBS with 21.9 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 107th in points allowed (414.8 points allowed per contest). Florida International's offense has been bottom-25 this season, generating 20.8 points per game, which ranks 23rd-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 95th with 28.6 points allowed per contest.

Middle Tennessee vs. Florida International Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Middle Tennessee vs. Florida International Key Statistics

Middle Tennessee Florida International 388.6 (74th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.9 (113th) 414.8 (95th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 432.9 (112th) 124.0 (102nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 100.9 (121st) 264.6 (40th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 224.0 (74th) 16 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (95th) 10 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (87th)

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders

Nicholas Vattiato has thrown for 2,329 yards, completing 66.8% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He's also run for 268 yards (29.8 ypg) on 106 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jaiden Credle has racked up 385 yards on 77 carries while finding paydirt two times.

Elijah Metcalf's 552 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 64 times and has totaled 45 receptions and five touchdowns.

Holden Willis has caught 32 passes for 477 yards (53.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Justin Olson has a total of 418 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 41 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Florida International Stats Leaders

Keyone Jenkins has recored 1,682 passing yards, or 186.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 58.5% of his passes and has recorded six touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Shomari Lawrence is his team's leading rusher with 100 carries for 491 yards, or 54.6 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Kejon Owens has been given 61 carries and totaled 361 yards with five touchdowns.

Kris Mitchell has racked up 820 receiving yards on 48 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

Dean Patterson has caught 20 passes and compiled 330 receiving yards (36.7 per game).

Eric Rivers' 21 grabs (on 30 targets) have netted him 256 yards (28.4 ypg).

