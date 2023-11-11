The Memphis Tigers (7-2) will play their AAC-rival, the Charlotte 49ers (3-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The Tigers are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9.5 points. The over/under is 52 in the outing.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Memphis vs. Charlotte matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Memphis vs. Charlotte Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Memphis vs. Charlotte Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Memphis Moneyline Charlotte Moneyline BetMGM Memphis (-9.5) 52 -375 +290 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Memphis (-9.5) 51.5 -385 +300 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Memphis vs. Charlotte Betting Trends

Memphis has covered just twice in eight matchups with a spread this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread once when favored by 9.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Charlotte has put together a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The 49ers have an ATS record of 3-0 when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs this season.

Memphis 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +1000 Bet $100 to win $1000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.