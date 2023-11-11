AAC rivals will do battle when the Memphis Tigers (7-2) battle the Charlotte 49ers (3-6) at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. In the article below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Memphis vs. Charlotte? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Memphis vs. Charlotte?

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Memphis 37, Charlotte 18
  • Memphis has yet to lose when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 6-0.
  • The Tigers have won all three games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -450 or shorter.
  • Charlotte has won two of the eight games it has played as an underdog this season.
  • The 49ers have not won as an underdog of +350 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.
  • Based on this contest's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 81.8%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Memphis (-10.5)
  • Memphis has two wins versus the spread in eight games this season.
  • The Tigers have been favored by 10.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • In eight games played Charlotte has recorded five wins against the spread.
  • The 49ers are 3-0 ATS when underdogs by 10.5 points or more this season.

Parlay your bets together on the Memphis vs. Charlotte matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (51.5)
  • Seven of Memphis' games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 51.5 points.
  • This season, four of Charlotte's games have finished with a combined score higher than 51.5 points.
  • Memphis averages 39.2 points per game against Charlotte's 16.8, amounting to 4.5 points over the game's total of 51.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Memphis

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 58.6 57 60.3
Implied Total AVG 34.3 33 35.5
ATS Record 2-5-1 0-3-1 2-2-0
Over/Under Record 6-2-0 3-1-0 3-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 6-0 3-0 3-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Charlotte

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 47.6 47.5 47.7
Implied Total AVG 30.3 26.3 32.6
ATS Record 5-3-0 0-3-0 5-0-0
Over/Under Record 4-4-0 2-1-0 2-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-6 0-3 2-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.