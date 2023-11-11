The Western Carolina Catamounts (6-3) and the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-7) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium in a battle of SoCon opponents.

Western Carolina owns the 89th-ranked defense this season (30.1 points allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking ninth-best with 36.8 points per game. East Tennessee State has been struggling offensively, ranking 13th-worst with 276.6 total yards per game. It has been better defensively, allowing 348.4 total yards per contest (62nd-ranked).

Read on to see all the info on how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

East Tennessee State vs. Western Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Cullowhee, North Carolina

Cullowhee, North Carolina Venue: Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

East Tennessee State vs. Western Carolina Key Statistics

East Tennessee State Western Carolina 276.6 (112th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 490.9 (1st) 348.4 (62nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.7 (92nd) 167.4 (33rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 185.9 (23rd) 109.1 (127th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 305.0 (5th) 4 (114th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (121st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

East Tennessee State Stats Leaders

William Riddle leads East Tennessee State with 472 yards on 43-of-96 passing with one touchdown compared to five interceptions this season.

Bryson Irby has carried the ball 102 times for 515 yards, with five touchdowns.

Trey Foster has run for 299 yards across 49 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Tommy Winton, III's 249 receiving yards (27.7 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 19 receptions on 16 targets.

Will Huzzie has 21 receptions (on 27 targets) for a total of 232 yards (25.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Xavier Gaillardetz's 13 grabs (on 20 targets) have netted him 196 yards (21.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Western Carolina Stats Leaders

Cole Gonzales has thrown for 2,418 yards (268.7 ypg) to lead Western Carolina, completing 66% of his passes and collecting 23 touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 189 rushing yards on 48 carries.

The team's top rusher, Desmond Reid, has carried the ball 115 times for 857 yards (95.2 per game), scoring 12 times. He's also caught 14 passes for 182 yards.

Branson Adams has carried the ball 68 times for 405 yards (45.0 per game) and two touchdowns while also racking up 190 yards through the air, scoring three times.

Censere Lee's team-high 660 yards as a receiver have come on 38 receptions (out of 23 targets) with seven touchdowns.

David White has put together a 411-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 27 passes on 19 targets.

AJ Colombo has a total of 403 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 28 throws and scoring five touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Western Carolina or East Tennessee State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.