Patriot League opponents match up when the Bucknell Bison (3-6) and the Georgetown Hoyas (4-5) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium.

Bucknell owns the 79th-ranked scoring offense this season (22.6 points per game), and has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 21st-worst with 33.3 points allowed per game. With 24.8 points per game on offense, Georgetown ranks 66th in the FCS. On defense, it ranks 32nd, allowing 22.9 points per contest.

We give more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Bucknell vs. Georgetown Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania Venue: Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Bucknell vs. Georgetown Key Statistics

Bucknell Georgetown 353.3 (67th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 398.9 (33rd) 431.6 (115th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 297.6 (23rd) 103.2 (112th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.0 (51st) 250.1 (28th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 242.9 (32nd) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Bucknell Stats Leaders

Ralph Rucker has 1,968 pass yards for Bucknell, completing 62% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Coleman Bennett has 480 rushing yards on 116 carries with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 33 catches for 336 yards (37.3 per game).

Rushawn Baker has collected 337 yards on 88 attempts, scoring three times.

Eric Weatherly's leads his squad with 503 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 33 receptions (out of 32 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Damian Harris has caught 36 passes for 380 yards (42.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Josh Gary's 30 receptions are good enough for 366 yards and two touchdowns.

Georgetown Stats Leaders

Tyler Knoop has compiled 1,758 yards on 62.8% passing while tossing 14 touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 162 yards with two scores.

Joshua Stakely has run for 566 yards on 109 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground. He's also tacked on 28 catches, totaling 221 yards and five touchdowns in the passing game.

Naieem Kearney has taken 111 carries and totaled 525 yards with four touchdowns.

Nicholas Dunnenman leads his team with 637 receiving yards on 63 catches with three touchdowns.

Jimmy Kibble has put up a 490-yard season so far with five touchdowns. He's caught 20 passes on 23 targets.

Brock Biestek's 38 targets have resulted in 25 catches for 280 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Bucknell or Georgetown gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.