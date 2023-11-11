According to our computer projections, the Bucknell Bison will defeat the Georgetown Hoyas when the two teams play at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 11, which begins at 1:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Bucknell vs. Georgetown Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Bucknell (-1.5) 52.7 Bucknell 27, Georgetown 26

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 11 Predictions

Bucknell Betting Info (2023)

The Bison are unbeaten against the spread this season.

The Bison have had one game (out of three) go over the total this year.

Georgetown Betting Info (2022)

The Hoyas put together a 5-5-1 ATS record last year.

In Hoyas games last year, combined scoring went over the point total six times.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bison vs. Hoyas 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Bucknell 22.6 33.3 21.8 33.0 23.2 33.6 Georgetown 24.8 22.9 27.8 21.2 18.7 26.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.