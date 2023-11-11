Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Benton County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Benton County, Tennessee? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Benton County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mayfield High School at Camden Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Camden, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Fulton High School at Camden Central High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Camden, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
