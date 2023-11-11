UAC foes meet when the Austin Peay Governors (7-2) and the Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-7) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Fortera Stadium.

Offensively, Austin Peay has been a top-25 unit, ranking seventh-best in the FCS by putting up 453.7 yards per game. The defense ranks 100th (404.0 yards allowed per game). Utah Tech ranks 45th in total yards per game (376.6), but it has been less effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking second-worst in the FCS with 490.1 total yards conceded per contest.

Austin Peay vs. Utah Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Clarksville, Tennessee Venue: Fortera Stadium

Austin Peay vs. Utah Tech Key Statistics

Austin Peay Utah Tech 453.7 (9th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 376.6 (47th) 404.0 (102nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 490.1 (126th) 152.1 (59th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 114.7 (99th) 301.6 (8th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 261.9 (18th) 2 (79th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (10th)

Austin Peay Stats Leaders

Mike Diliello has thrown for 2,589 yards, completing 67.6% of his passes and collecting 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also run for 203 yards (22.6 ypg) on 92 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Jevon Jackson has racked up 927 yards on 168 carries while finding the end zone seven times as a runner.

Trey Goodman's team-leading 619 yards as a receiver have come on 28 receptions (out of 24 targets) with six touchdowns.

Tre Shackelford has put up a 607-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 41 passes on 43 targets.

Kam Thomas has a total of 582 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 45 throws and scoring five touchdowns.

Utah Tech Stats Leaders

Kobe Tracy has racked up 2,159 yards on 55% passing while recording 17 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ronnie Walker Jr., has carried the ball 117 times for 549 yards (61.0 per game) with three touchdowns.

Chris Street has racked up 314 yards on 51 carries with two touchdowns.

Rickie Johnson has racked up 647 receiving yards on 52 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Beau Sparks has put together a 590-yard season so far with seven touchdowns. He's caught 67 passes on 49 targets.

Keith Davis' 22 grabs (on 20 targets) have netted him 417 yards (46.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

