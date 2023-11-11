Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 11, when the Austin Peay Governors and Utah Tech Trailblazers go head to head at 2:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Governors. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Austin Peay vs. Utah Tech Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Austin Peay (-23.4) 66.4 Austin Peay 45, Utah Tech 22

Austin Peay Betting Info (2022)

The Governors compiled an 8-3-0 record against the spread last season.

Governors games hit the over four out of 11 times last season.

Utah Tech Betting Info (2022)

Governors vs. Trailblazers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Austin Peay 38.2 26.7 51.0 18.7 31.8 30.7 Utah Tech 24.6 40.2 26.7 36.0 23.5 42.3

