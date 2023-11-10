Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wilson County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Wilson County, Tennessee this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Wilson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Friendship Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Lebanon, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Donelson Christian Academy at Friendship Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Lebanon, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
