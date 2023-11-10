Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Williamson County, Tennessee this week? We've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Williamson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Tullahoma High School at Page High School

Game Time: 6:48 PM CT on November 10

6:48 PM CT on November 10 Location: Franklin, TN

Franklin, TN Conference: 3A - Region 4 - District 8

3A - Region 4 - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Summit High School at Brentwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Brentwood, TN

Brentwood, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Liberty Creek High School at Fairview High School