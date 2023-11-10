The Vanderbilt Commodores (0-1) take the court against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on SEC Network+.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Upstate matchup.

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Upstate Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Vanderbilt Moneyline South Carolina Upstate Moneyline BetMGM Vanderbilt (-12.5) 145.5 -900 +575 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Vanderbilt (-12.5) 145.5 -900 +570 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Upstate Betting Trends (2022-23)

Vanderbilt went 18-14-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 20 Commodores games hit the over.

South Carolina Upstate put together a 16-11-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 13 of the Spartans' games last season went over the point total.

Vanderbilt Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+25000), Vanderbilt is 72nd in college basketball. It is way below that, 145th, according to computer rankings.

Vanderbilt's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.4%.

