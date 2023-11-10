Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Upstate: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 10
The Vanderbilt Commodores (0-1) take the court against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on SEC Network+.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Upstate matchup.
Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Upstate Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Vanderbilt Moneyline
|South Carolina Upstate Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Vanderbilt (-12.5)
|145.5
|-900
|+575
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Vanderbilt (-12.5)
|145.5
|-900
|+570
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Upstate Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Vanderbilt went 18-14-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, 20 Commodores games hit the over.
- South Carolina Upstate put together a 16-11-0 record against the spread last season.
- A total of 13 of the Spartans' games last season went over the point total.
Vanderbilt Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+25000), Vanderbilt is 72nd in college basketball. It is way below that, 145th, according to computer rankings.
- Vanderbilt's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.4%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.