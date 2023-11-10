The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-1) go up against the Vanderbilt Commodores (0-1) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network+

Vanderbilt Stats Insights

  • The Commodores made 42.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.8 percentage points lower than the Spartans allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
  • In games Vanderbilt shot higher than 43.3% from the field, it went 12-2 overall.
  • The Commodores were the 96th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Spartans finished 306th.
  • Last year, the Commodores put up 71.9 points per game, only 2.4 more points than the 69.5 the Spartans gave up.
  • Vanderbilt had a 13-2 record last season when putting up more than 69.5 points.

Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison

  • Vanderbilt averaged 71.2 points per game at home last year. In away games, it performed better on offense, averaging 73.4 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Commodores surrendered 11.6 fewer points per game (67.3) than in away games (78.9).
  • In home games, Vanderbilt drained 0.4 fewer three-pointers per game (8.4) than in road games (8.8). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to when playing on the road (33.8%).

Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Presbyterian L 68-62 Memorial Gymnasium
11/10/2023 South Carolina Upstate - Memorial Gymnasium
11/14/2023 UNC Greensboro - Memorial Gymnasium
11/17/2023 Central Arkansas - Memorial Gymnasium

