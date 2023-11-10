How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Upstate on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-1) go up against the Vanderbilt Commodores (0-1) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Vanderbilt Stats Insights
- The Commodores made 42.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.8 percentage points lower than the Spartans allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
- In games Vanderbilt shot higher than 43.3% from the field, it went 12-2 overall.
- The Commodores were the 96th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Spartans finished 306th.
- Last year, the Commodores put up 71.9 points per game, only 2.4 more points than the 69.5 the Spartans gave up.
- Vanderbilt had a 13-2 record last season when putting up more than 69.5 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison
- Vanderbilt averaged 71.2 points per game at home last year. In away games, it performed better on offense, averaging 73.4 points per contest.
- In home games, the Commodores surrendered 11.6 fewer points per game (67.3) than in away games (78.9).
- In home games, Vanderbilt drained 0.4 fewer three-pointers per game (8.4) than in road games (8.8). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to when playing on the road (33.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Presbyterian
|L 68-62
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/10/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/14/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/17/2023
|Central Arkansas
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.