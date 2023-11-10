Tennessee vs. Wisconsin: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 10
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) play the Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on Peacock.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Tennessee vs. Wisconsin matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Tennessee vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
Tennessee vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee (-2.5)
|131.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Tennessee (-3.5)
|131.5
|-154
|+128
Tennessee vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Tennessee compiled a 17-17-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Volunteers and their opponents combined to go over the point total 14 out of 34 times last season.
- Wisconsin put together a 13-16-0 record against the spread last season.
- In Badgers games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times.
Tennessee Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), Tennessee is sixth-best in the country. It is way below that, 52nd, according to computer rankings.
- The implied probability of Tennessee winning the national championship, based on its +2000 moneyline odds, is 4.8%.
