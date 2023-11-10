How to Watch Tennessee vs. Wisconsin on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) play the No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Kohl Center. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Peacock.
Tennessee vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: Peacock
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers shot 43.3% from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 44.4% the Badgers allowed to opponents.
- In games Tennessee shot higher than 44.4% from the field, it went 12-3 overall.
- The Badgers ranked 302nd in rebounding in college basketball, the Volunteers finished 23rd.
- Last year, the 70.8 points per game the Volunteers scored were 7.2 more points than the Badgers allowed (63.6).
- When Tennessee totaled more than 63.6 points last season, it went 19-5.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison
- Tennessee averaged 76.7 points per game at home last season. In road games, it averaged 67.1 points per contest.
- The Volunteers gave up 53.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 63.7 away from home.
- In terms of total three-pointers made, Tennessee performed worse in home games last year, sinking 7.6 threes per game, compared to 7.8 away from home. Meanwhile, it produced a 33.0% three-point percentage at home and a 32.6% clip when playing on the road.
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|W 80-42
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
|11/14/2023
|Wofford
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/20/2023
|Syracuse
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
