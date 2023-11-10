The Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) play the No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Kohl Center. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Peacock.

Tennessee vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin TV: Peacock

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers shot 43.3% from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 44.4% the Badgers allowed to opponents.

In games Tennessee shot higher than 44.4% from the field, it went 12-3 overall.

The Badgers ranked 302nd in rebounding in college basketball, the Volunteers finished 23rd.

Last year, the 70.8 points per game the Volunteers scored were 7.2 more points than the Badgers allowed (63.6).

When Tennessee totaled more than 63.6 points last season, it went 19-5.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

Tennessee averaged 76.7 points per game at home last season. In road games, it averaged 67.1 points per contest.

The Volunteers gave up 53.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 63.7 away from home.

In terms of total three-pointers made, Tennessee performed worse in home games last year, sinking 7.6 threes per game, compared to 7.8 away from home. Meanwhile, it produced a 33.0% three-point percentage at home and a 32.6% clip when playing on the road.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule