Tennessee vs. Wisconsin: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) and the No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) play at Kohl Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Peacock. The matchup has no line set.
Tennessee vs. Wisconsin Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Peacock
- Where: Madison, Wisconsin
- Venue: Kohl Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Volunteers Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 14 of Tennessee's games last year went over the point total.
- Against the spread, the Volunteers were 17-17-0 last season.
- Wisconsin (13-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 44.8% of the time, 5.2% less often than Tennessee (17-17-0) last season.
Tennessee vs. Wisconsin Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Wisconsin
|65.3
|136.1
|63.6
|121.5
|129.6
|Tennessee
|70.8
|136.1
|57.9
|121.5
|133.3
Additional Tennessee Insights & Trends
- The Volunteers scored an average of 70.8 points per game last year, 7.2 more points than the 63.6 the Badgers allowed.
- Tennessee went 15-7 against the spread and 19-5 overall when it scored more than 63.6 points last season.
Tennessee vs. Wisconsin Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wisconsin
|13-16-0
|14-15-0
|Tennessee
|17-17-0
|14-20-0
Tennessee vs. Wisconsin Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Wisconsin
|Tennessee
|11-6
|Home Record
|14-2
|6-6
|Away Record
|4-6
|5-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|10-5-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-6-0
|66.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.7
|67.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.1
|4-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-9-0
|9-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-4-0
