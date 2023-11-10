The Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) meet the Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 airing on Peacock.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Tennessee vs. Wisconsin Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Favorite: Tennessee (-2.5)

Tennessee (-2.5) Total: 132.5

132.5 TV: Peacock

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee Top Players (2022-23)

Santiago Vescovi: 12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Olivier Nkamhoua: 10.8 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Zakai Zeigler: 10.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK Julian Phillips: 8.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Jonas Aidoo: 5.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wisconsin Top Players (2022-23)

Steven Crowl: 12.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Tyler Wahl: 11.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Chucky Hepburn: 12.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Connor Essegian: 11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK Max Klesmit: 8.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee vs. Wisconsin Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Tennessee Rank Tennessee AVG Wisconsin AVG Wisconsin Rank 195th 70.8 Points Scored 65.3 328th 3rd 57.9 Points Allowed 63.6 30th 23rd 35.4 Rebounds 29.5 302nd 11th 11.4 Off. Rebounds 6.7 317th 134th 7.7 3pt Made 7.9 112th 9th 16.7 Assists 11.6 300th 113th 11.2 Turnovers 8 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.