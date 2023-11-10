The Murray State Racers (1-0) take the court against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

Tennessee Tech vs. Murray State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tennessee Tech Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points lower than the Racers gave up to their opponents (44.8%).
  • Tennessee Tech went 11-3 when it shot better than 44.8% from the field.
  • The Racers ranked 246th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Golden Eagles ranked 211th.
  • The Golden Eagles' 73.7 points per game last year were only 1.7 more points than the 72 the Racers allowed.
  • Tennessee Tech went 12-6 last season when it scored more than 72 points.

Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Tennessee Tech scored 14.7 more points per game at home (80.4) than on the road (65.7).
  • At home, the Golden Eagles conceded 70.4 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than they allowed away (76.2).
  • Beyond the arc, Tennessee Tech sunk fewer trifectas on the road (8.1 per game) than at home (10.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (34.8%) than at home (38.1%) as well.

Tennessee Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Tennessee L 80-42 Thompson-Boling Arena
11/10/2023 @ Murray State - CFSB Center
11/14/2023 Lipscomb - Hooper Eblen Arena
11/16/2023 Midway - Hooper Eblen Arena

