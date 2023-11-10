The Murray State Racers (1-0) take the court against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tennessee Tech vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Tennessee Tech Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points lower than the Racers gave up to their opponents (44.8%).

Tennessee Tech went 11-3 when it shot better than 44.8% from the field.

The Racers ranked 246th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Golden Eagles ranked 211th.

The Golden Eagles' 73.7 points per game last year were only 1.7 more points than the 72 the Racers allowed.

Tennessee Tech went 12-6 last season when it scored more than 72 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Tennessee Tech scored 14.7 more points per game at home (80.4) than on the road (65.7).

At home, the Golden Eagles conceded 70.4 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than they allowed away (76.2).

Beyond the arc, Tennessee Tech sunk fewer trifectas on the road (8.1 per game) than at home (10.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (34.8%) than at home (38.1%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee Tech Upcoming Schedule