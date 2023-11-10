Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Smith County, Tennessee this week? We've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Smith County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Fayetteville High School at Smith County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Carthage, TN

Carthage, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Whitwell High School at Gordonsville High School