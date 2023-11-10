Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Shelby County, Tennessee, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shelby County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Knoxville Catholic High School at Memphis University School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Memphis, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
First Assembly Christian School at Middle Tennessee Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Middle College High School at Dresden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dresden, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Millington Central High School at Haywood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Brownsville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.