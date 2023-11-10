Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Roane County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Roane County, Tennessee has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Roane County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Greenback School at Oliver Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Oliver Springs, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
