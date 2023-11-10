Want to know how to watch high school football matchups in Putnam County, Tennessee this week? We have the information below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Putnam County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Macon County High School at Red Bank High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Cookeville High School at Riverdale High School