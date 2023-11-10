Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Putnam County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Want to know how to watch high school football matchups in Putnam County, Tennessee this week? We have the information below.
Putnam County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Macon County High School at Red Bank High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cookeville High School at Riverdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
